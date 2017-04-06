Trashigang MSS organises Health and Physical Education festival

Coinciding with the International Day of Sports for Development and Peace, Trashigang Middle Secondary School (TMSS) organized Health and Physical Education festival, today.

It is being held for the first time in Trashigang.

As part of the festival, more than 300 students from TMSS took part in various sporting events.

Quality physical education programmes help students develop health-related fitness, physical competence,and positive attitudes. Physical education is also one of the components of wholesome education.