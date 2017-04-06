Badminton Championship attracts less female participants

Not many girls are participating in the under-19 National Badminton Championship which kick started in Thimphu, today. Of the total 30 participants, only 14 are girls.

Officials from the Bhutan Badminton Federation (BBF) assume this could be due to parents discouraging girls to devote their time in sporting activities.

“It is because our girls are hesitant to expose themselves to the outside world. Moreover, there is pressure from their parents in terms of the games they take part in. At the same time, some parents are not supportive,” said the Coach of BBF, Dorji.

Dorji added from the BBF’s side, irrespective of gender, it encourages all the players to better their skills in badminton.

Some female participants also are of the opinion that there should be gender equality in all spectrums of opportunities.

“If boys can do it, so can we. We should have such attitude and come forward. We should come forward and make best use out of the opportunities available,” said one of the participants, Sangay Delma.

The U-19 Badminton Championship will end on Saturday and its main purpose is to select talented and competent junior national players. Participants comprise of students from five districts. BBF with financial support from Bhutan Olympic Committee organizes such sporting event once a year.