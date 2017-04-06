Zhingsagang plead for safe drinking water

Apr 6 2017

Almost 20 households of Zhingsagang village under Maedwang Gewog in Thimphu are facing problem in absence of safe drinking water.

Villagers say due to unclean drinking water, many people get sick posing risks to the entire community.

Until now, locals get their drinking water from Gidakom’s Mini Hydropower plant water which flows above Zhingsagang village.

The water for the Mini Hydro comes from a stream at Silidraphu in Bjimina.

The village Tshogpa, Sheka Choden said, water at the source is never clean. Garbages are strewn alongside the stream. All the waste water from Bjimina and other factories also pollute the river.

“But there is no other option than to take this water since we don’t have separate water source.”

A local resident, Kinley Penjor, said the community had cases of typhoid from 2011. “Whenever we go to hospital, they always tell us regarding our unsafe drinking water.” He added though they drink filtered water, people still get sick.

An elderly villager, Ugyen Tshering, shared he always fall sick especially at this age.

“We have many problems, especially at this age. I always fall sick. Likewise, children are falling sick continuously. It is because of not having clean drinking water.”

The water also gets dirty during summer.

Villagers said the issue was raised several times to the concerned authority but without any success.

According to Maedwang Gup, Chencho Tenzin, Nu 666,000 was allocated for the drinking water project earlier. But the project got delayed with no water source in the nearby locality. The one identified was also unsafe for drinking.

However this time, a new source was identified at Domtsangney. The survey was carried out and the project is estimated to cost about Nu 3 million.

The Gup said the budget has been approved and they will try to complete the works within this financial year.

Until then, Zhingsagang villagers will have to continue using the water from Mini Hydle for some time.