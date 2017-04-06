NFE learners decline in Tsirang

More than a decade ago, Tsirang Dzongkhag had some 23 Non-Formal Education (NFE) centres. However, today, there are 17 such centres in the dzongkhag. The decrease has been attributed to declining number of NFE learners.

But Tsirang’s education officials said they are not worried about the decrease in the number of NFE centres or learners since the programme has been a success in the dzongkhag.

“We do not worry about the difference in numbers of NFE centres from the day it was launched up till now. The decline was inevitable because when it was first started they all have participated in the Program and now they have all completed the course. So we had to close some centres since as there were no enrollments,” said the Deputy Chief Education Officer in Tsirang, Tshering.

However, the dwindling number of learners is cause of concern for NFE instructors. This is because an NFE centre must have at least 10 learners to remain open. Otherwise, the centre will have to be closed.

To encourage more number of learners, Zangmo Choden, an NFE instructor in Damphu based NFE centre touring villages in Tsirang to create awareness about NFE programme.

“In the recent training, we were asked to do survey on literacy rate by the Dzongkhag Education officer. And as I went house to house today sensitising people about NFE programme, many were forthcoming. I am very optimistic,” added Zangmo.

As of now, Damphu based NFE centre has 10 learners (all women) and Zangmo has been teaching them basic literacy and numeracy lessons. Apart from that, she also taught her learners about domestic violence and other social issues in the country.

Another NFE instructor of Kilkhorthang Gewog in Tsirang has sought help from the gewog officials and managed 14 learners.

“I don’t think the NFE centre will have less than 10 learners in another 1 to 2 years. When I don’t get the required number of learners, I ask local government officials for help and they have always been helpful,” said an NFE Instructor of Kilkhorthang Gewog’s NFE centre, Sonam Choki.

Meanwhile, to help achieve the adult literacy rate target of 70 percent by the end of the 11th five year plan, the education ministry has asked the local leaders to encourage more learners in rural pockets of the country.

A sensitisation workshop on NFE programme for local leaders of around 30 gewogs of Gasa, Wangdue Phodrang, and Punakha was also held, last month.

Education officials said local leaders can play a key role in enhancing adult literacy in the rural areas as they have direct access to communities.

The Non-Formal Education programme was started in 1991.