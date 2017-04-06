Roadside parking will not be allowed: Thimphu Thromde

Apr 6 2017

From May this year, people parking cars by the roadside in all the areas under Thimphu Thromde will be penalized.

The move comes after some house owners not adhering to keep enough residential parking for their tenants.

People will now either have to park their vehicles in their residential parking or in proper designated areas. However they will have to pay fees if parked in the designated parking.

Thimphu Thromde says they will now make it mandatory for the house owners under Thromde area to have their respective residential parking.

“During the mapping, if it is a five storied house with ten households, we make sure the residential parking can accommodate ten vehicles. It should be in the map and we give permissions according to it. After giving permission, most do not follow the rule,” said Thrompon Kinlay Dorjee.

With increasing vehicles, the roads get congested with vehicles parked on the roadside.

Thimphu Thrompon said roads should be kept vacant in case of any emergency or disaster.

Residents however expressed their concern.

“We live here and have a shop here. So if we do not park our vehicles by the road in front, there are no other places to park,” said Tshedup Tobgay.

Some building owners said there was no such rule to keep parking area when they built their houses long time back.

“We made the drawing according to the rules. They also agreed. Now I do not have area to make parking. If the government says we cannot keep our car by the roadside, there will be lot of problems and difficulties,” shared a house owner, Kuenga Tshering.

However, Thrompon Kinlay Dorjee said, the office will stick to the rule and the house owners should have residential parking.