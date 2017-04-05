Overnight storms destroy crops in Trashi Yangtse

Apr 5 2017

More than 160 acres of potato and maize fields were damaged by hailstorm and wind in Khamdang Gewog, Trashi Yangtse on the night of April 3.

Seventy one households were affected of which Dhomtshang-Karmadzom Chiwog was worst hit.

The Chiwog lost 70 per cent of crops to storms as per the Gewog agriculture extension damage assessment report.

Potato is the main cash crop of Khamdang Gewog.

There are also reports of houses losing roofs to windstorm on the same night in Khamdang and Ramjar Gewogs.