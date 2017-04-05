Second Economic Development Policy launched

Apr 5 2017

Economic Affairs Ministry launched the second Economic Development Policy (EDP) yesterday.

The EDP 2016 will serve as a framework for government agencies to facilitate private sector development and stimulate economic growth.

The policy will serve as a roadmap to highlight priority sectors for investments.

The policy has 252 policy provisions and provides the overall enabling environment to create a transparent and conducive environment for business and investment. It prioritises sectors such as hydropower, tourism, cottage and small industries, mining and agriculture.

As the apex policy for the economic development in the country, the policy has been in implementation for the last seven years.

“So basically we think that this EDP once we have the fiscal intensives based on the EDP that we are launching today, with this I think we have an economy broad map in the next five years. And I think this should improve and create more employment and this should also be the beginning of better prosperity in our country,” said the Economic Affairs Minister, Lekey Dorji.

It will also enhance public service delivery and reduce administrative burden for business, diversify exports, enhance productivity and progress towards a knowledge based and self reliant society.

The new EDP will assign specific timelines and accountability on agencies on the implementation of the policy and a monitoring and reporting system will be institutionalised.

The EDP 2016 was approved during the 120th sessions of the cabinet meeting following consultations with stakeholders including the private sector during the last one and half years.

Meanwhile, towards meeting the objectives of the EDP 2016, a fiscal Incentives package was also launched.