Fire destroys home in Paro

Apr 5 2017

A two-storey house in Dokar Gewog under Paro Dzongkhag was razed to ground by a fire today.

The incident took place at around 1 am.

The family of five lost everything to fire. However, there are no causalities. The cause of fire is yet to determine by the officials. As an interim measure, the family has been housed in a shed built by the community.

Meanwhile, a semso of Nu 10,000 was offered to affected family by the Dzongkhag Kidu office along with relief kits.