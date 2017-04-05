Local author’s third novel launched

Apr 5 2017

Amid romantic persona and superheroes built in the literatures of the world, Dema-a first Bhutanese superhero is being created.

A novel titled Dema- Mystery of the missing egg by Chador Wangmo introduces youth to their superhero.

Chador Wangmo said a girl seen as a superhero, introduces a new genre to Bhutanese literature.

Her protagonist is a twelve-year-old nun who lives in monastery in a village called Bayul.

Like all the fictional superheroes in western world, Dema possesses a supernatural power to fight the evil.

“When I was trying to write a superhero story, it’s my first time doing so, I wanted Dema to stand out. Not just like any other superheroes that we find around us. So I didn’t bother much about the costume because anim dress in itself is what shows the strength of Dema a super hero character. And of course she fights around evil. And she has supernatural power like any other superheroes in the world do,” said the author.

She said stories written based on strong female character would break the stereotypical notion against women in the society.

The book is written for the intermediate level to maintain the continuity in Bhutanese book market for all age group.

“One thing I realised is that many books have been written for adults, many book now since 2012 has been written for children, the illustrative books for children. But somehow we have left out the middle Age bracket. So I felt may be if we would come up with chapter books for the children in grade 5-10, it would be nice.”

Chador Wangmo launched her third novel on April 3 in Paro.

In line with the title of the book, the hotel and the author organised an Egg Hunt amongst 35 Students from Woochu Lower Secondary School.