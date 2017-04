12 to participate in Indo-Bhutan Shooting Championship

Apr 5 2017

Some 12 Bhutanese will compete in the 2nd Indo-Bhutan 300 meter Big-Bore Shooting Championship, beginning tomorrow.

The sporting event will be held in Haryana, Gurgaon in India. Bhutanese participants will contend in kneeling, prone, and standing categories as a team and also as individual players.