Fire partially damages Lhamoi Dzingkha BHU

Apr 5 2017

The fire caused minor damages to the Basic Health Unit (BHU) in Lhamoi Dzingkha Dungkhag in Dagana. The fire broke out from the BHU’s Extended Program Immunisation (EPI) room, at around 3:30 pm, yesterday.

Fire crew comprising of armed force personnel, teachers, students, locals, and Indian fire fighting unit based in Baro Visa, Alipur Duar in West Bengal quickly brought the blaze under control.

No casualties have been reported. Local authorities in Lhamoi Dzingkha said the cause of the fire is due to electric short circuit in EPI room.