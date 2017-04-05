MoU proves effective in using Gewog utility vehicle

A Memorandum of Understanding signed between the police and local leaders in Monggar has helped in monitoring the usage of Gewog utility vehicles.

The agreement was signed three months ago to ensure safety and solve conflict between police, local leaders and general public on using the vehicle.

The MoU, according to the local leaders, serves as a tool to monitor passengers while travelling in the utility vehicles.

Locals are also provided lifts when asked. A utility vehicle driver, Sonam Phuntsho said, “Once the capacity is full, we don’t carry excess passengers as stated in the agreement.”

“People who understand the agreement listen to us. But some don’t. They listen to us only when we explain the rules,” he added.

The Dzongkhag Tshogdu Chairperson, Karma Sonam Wangchuk said, the agreement will come in handy in future, when people are unaware of the rules and regulations in using the vehicle.

“People will have various opinions in using the vehicle since it is a government property,” added Narang Gup, Tandin Wangchuk.

The Gup said they provide vehicle to the locals when need arise. “When they are really in need, we provide the vehicle.”

There are 17 utility vehicles in Monggar. The utility vehicles were provided in all the Gewogs across the country as pledged by the government during the 2013 election campaign.