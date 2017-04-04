Flood claims life, destroys over 20 acres of farmland

Apr 4 2017

Flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall last Saturday wreaked havoc in Maedwang gewog in Thimphu. It washed away a 36-year-old man in Danglo village and destroyed large swathes of agricultural land in Woleyna village.

The flood caused by heavy downpour that lasted for about two hours left over 20 acres of farmland submerged in water. This is not the first time the village was hit by flood disaster. Last year, around the same time, heavy rainfall damaged several acres of crop fields.





The disaster this time has affected some 25 households. The Tshogpa of Danglo-Namsaeling, Sangay Wangdi, said the floods and hailstones have damaged all their chilli and paddy saplings. “All that remains now is fields filled with flood debris.”

The disaster has left farmers worried. “The paddy fields have been washed away. The heavy rain has also washed away parts of our farm road. We are very worried. We depend solely on agriculture for income,” said Gado Tshering.

Maedwang Gup Chencho Tenzin said while the farmers can be compensated for the loss of chilli and potato seedlings, it’s likely the farmers will not be able to cultivate paddy. “It’s too late now to sow paddy seeds. It won’t be ready by transplantation time.”

The gewog administration completed the damage assessment yesterday. The report will be submitted to the government. “Hopefully, they will receive help. Rice is an important cash crop for the villagers,” added Gup Chencho Tenzin.

Maedwang Gewog authorities have also received reports of crop damage from Khasadrapchu. Meanwhile, the body of the man washed away by the flood in Danglo village was recovered from the Wangchhu the following day.