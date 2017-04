Zhemgang Tshechu begins

Apr 4 2017

The three-day Zhemgang Tshechu began from today.

Hundreds of people from in and around the Dzongkhag gathered to witness the annual festival.

Various mask dances are being performed by the monks of Zhemgang Rabdey and local mask dancers.

Cultural activities are also performed by the Dzongkhag dancers.

The festival will end on April 6, with the unfurling of Guru Nangse-zilnon Throngdrel to the public.