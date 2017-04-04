Fine against SJ landlord dismissed

Apr 4 2017

The Samdrup Jongkhar Thromde’s dispute settlement committee has dismissed a fine of Nu 8,250 levied against a landlord. This comes after the tenant who complained against the the landlord withdrew the case.

The committee fined the house owner for violating Tenancy Act on March 24. The owner was found guilty of an unlawful eviction of a tenant. But the fine was dismissed yesterday following an agreement between the two to resolve the matter internally.

In a letter written to the dispute settlement body on March 30 seeking withdrawal of complaint, the tenant stated the house owner has apologized and also agreed to pay compensation in accordance to the Tenancy Act.

Thromde dispute settlement body’s focal person said the dismissal of the fine was possible since no written notice was issued. Both the parties were informed about the fine only verbally. BBS learned that a written notice was not issued as the chairperson of the dispute settlement body was out of station.

Many of the tenants BBS spoke to said most of the times they have no option but to let landlords bully them owing to housing shortage.

According to the Tenancy Act of Bhutan 2015, house owners have the right to evict tenants if the tenant fails to pay rent or refuses to vacate after the expiry or termination of tenancy. The eviction is also lawful if tenants do not comply with the terms and conditions of the agreement or the provisions of the act, and creates nuisance to other tenants or carries out any dangerous activity.

But the thromde dispute settlement committee learned that none of the provisions were violated by the tenant. According to the Tenancy Act, unlawful eviction would attract the owner a fine equivalent to a month’s rental charge. In addition, the tenant has the right to be reinstated in the rental apartment.

The house owner, on the other hand, has the right to appeal to the court of justice within 10 working days if he or she is not content with decision of the dispute settlement committee.