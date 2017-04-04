Punakha health workers on alert for H1N1

Health workers in Punakha are alerted after schools in the Dzongkhag reported increasing cases of initial stage of H1N1 influenza.

About hundred cases of viral fever and cough and cold were reported, each from Dashiding Higher Secondary School and Tashidingkha Central School.

During a thorough medical check up last week by a team from Punakha hospital, two students from Dashiding HSS were detected positive for H1N1.

However, the Senior Dzongkhag Health Officer, Dechenmo, said the situation at Dashidhing is under control.

As for Tashidingkha Central School, from over hundred students suffering from initial stages of H1N1, two are reported seriously ill.

Health officials carried out extensive checkups, yesterday.

The students were given necessary medicines and were advocated on the precautionary measures.

They were reminded to wash their hands properly, avoid close contact with sick person and advised to use face mask. Students were also advised to drink boiled water and take meal on time.

According to health officials the present outbreak in the schools are treated as cough and cold or clinical flu. It is an air born disease.