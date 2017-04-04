U-16 national team wins Under-16 Club championship

The Under-16 national team won this year’s Under-16 Club championship.

In the finals played yesterday at Changlimithang National Stadium, they defeated the defending champion Druk Star FC by 3 goals to 1.

The national team netted an initiation goal within the first 20 minutes of the game. Another followed in the second half giving the team a comfortable lead.

But Druk Star FC made a comeback and narrowed down the goal deficit to just one. Unfortunately, it was short-lived as the Under-16 national team sealed the game with its third goal.

The winners took home a cash prize of Nu 20,000 while the runners-up claimed Nu 10,000.

Yesterday’s game was the second meeting between the two teams in the finals of the championship.

Last year, Druk Star FC defeated the Under-16 national team.

Nine clubs participated in the tournament organised by the Bhutan Football Federation annually.