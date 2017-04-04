Towards developing judicial case management

A four-day workshop for district judges on developing a judicial case management is currently underway in the capital.

During the course, the judges will be familiarised in case management, its principle and tools, the techniques to manage cases efficiently in line with the best practices of international legal system.

The workshop will also cover issues surrounding media code of conduct and ethics, specialty courts and discussion on no cost legal research with the resource and lecture from the international experts in next few days.

The workshop will conclude on April 6.