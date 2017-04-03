Overgrown land to be denied land tax clearance

Apr 3 2017

Land owners in Gelegphu Thromde have to make sure to clear their land of bushes, scrubs and trees before obtaining annual land tax clearance. If not, they risk being denied land tax clearance.

The rule, introduced by Gelegphu Thromde, has been in place since September last year. It is aimed at ensuring the land owners pay land tax on time among others. Thromde officials say there are some thram holders who regularly fail to pay land taxes.

Gelegphu Thrompon, Tikaram Kafley, said land owners who repeat the offence will now risk losing their land. “Failure to pay taxes for three consecutive years will lead to seizure of land by the government as per the Land Act of 2007.”

The rule is also to prevent land owners from leaving their land fallow, which ultimately renders the land uncultivable. It is also to help curb the problem of human-wildlife conflict and to keep the Thromde area clean and livable.

Raising the issue at the recent Thromde Tshogdu, Tashiling Thromde Tshogpa, Chencho Gyeltshen, said some of the land could not be cleared because the owners could not be contacted.

“Most of the land owners are taking the rule seriously and have been clearing their land. But there are a few who are least bothered. They don’t even pay annual land taxes and leave their land unattended and overgrown with thick bushes.”

The Thromde says it now plans to clear the neglected overgrown land and charge the owners.

Thromde Tshogpas also shared challenges about imposing the rule. For instance, some land owners have been questioning about the government land that are overgrown with bushes.