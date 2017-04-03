Queen Mother inaugurates craft gallery

Her Majesty the Queen Mother Sangay Choden Wangchuck inaugurated the craft gallery in the capital, today.

The gallery has been developed in the old Textile Museum in main town in Thimphu as a sales outlet to promote all types of Bhutanese arts and crafts.

The gallery will work with local artisans and designers to promote and develop their products. It will also provide platform for local craftsmen to gain international recognition for their products.

It is established under the royal patronage of Her Majesty The Queen Mother Sangay Choden Wangchuck charitable trust and initiated by textile museum.

Local designers are elated to have such facility to exhibit their creations and innovations.

“Gyalyum Charitable Trust Fund creates a very good platform for artisans like us. It also motivates us to deliver quality products reaching international standards,” said a local designer, Chimmi.

The Programme Director of the Textile Museum, Singye Dorji said the added advantage of craft gallery is that it will showcase and maintain the quality of Bhutanese products in better manner.

“And whatever the income generated from this gallery, it will go to Gyalyum Charitable Trust and the artisans will be paid according to their rates”.

The craft gallery will also encourage people who are passionate about the production of traditional arts and crafts.

“For people like us, if there is no market after production we lose our interest in producing our products. In future, we are also hoping to get an opportunity to sell our products at the international level. And if we get such platform it will benefit us so much,” said local craftsman, Chencho Gyeltshen.

The craft gallery will also provide space for members of Respect, Educate, Nurture and Empower Women (RENEW), and Gawaling Happy Home to display their products for sale.