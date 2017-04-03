Bhutan commits to deepen awareness for children with autism

Apr 3 2017

Bhutan joined the international community in marking the World Autism Awareness Day, yesterday.This time, the day was observed with special focus on deepening awareness for children living with autism.

Two of the many landmarks of Thimphu- Buddha Dordenma in Kuenselphodrang and Jigme Dorji Wangchhuk National Memorial Chorten- were lit in blue yesterday evening, to mark the international event.

The color signifies autism. Such a move is aimed at raising awareness about autism and to encourage early diagnosis and intervention.

Globally, one in every 68 children is born with autism. In Bhutan there are 83 children diagnosed with autism, professionally.

Non-governmental organisations in the country looking after differently-abled people say autistic children and their family are often stigmatised in a community due to lack of awareness.

“Autistic children do not make an eye contact with the person they are talking to. They do not like loud sound or noises. If people tease them, they get irritated faster. Moreover, they actually do not need much company while playing. I would be very grateful if people are more aware of autism and if they could approach autistic children in a more friendly way,” said a teacher of Draktsho Vocational Training Institute in Thimphu, Kinga Wangmo.

A news release from the Ability Bhutan Society (ABS), a non-profit organisation, states that majority of autistic children are from low socio-economic backgrounds, so the term autism remains new to the parents and is difficult for them to comprehend.

“The awareness is one of the major issues. Early identification and early diagnosis are another one which we do not have expertise to diagnose children with autism. So there is a need of greater awareness and more professionals working for children with autism, to diagnose them and refer to the concerned agency for intervention,” said the Executive Director of ABS, Beda Giri.

She further said children with autism benefit from Speech Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Physiotherapy and Behavioral Interventions among others.

Bhutan first observed the World Autism Awareness Day in 2013 as per the Royal Command.