LG in Paro says regional tourists must have tour guides

Apr 3 2017

Community leaders in Paro Dzongkhag suggested that it is important for the regional tourists to hire tour guides while touring the country. The issue was raised during the recent Dzongkhag Tshogdu (DT) sitting.

Gups said without guides, regional tourists are clueless about places which are restricted for filming or taking photographs. Also, being a foreigner, they tend to forget the etiquette while visiting sacred sites. All other Local Government functionaries supported the Gups’ concerns.

“Without guides, the regional tourists enter everywhere and take pictures of our sacred relics. Even during the Tshechu celebrations, they join the dancers on the ground and join for tea too. This looks very indecent. If guides are with them, such cases can be avoided,” said the Mangmi of Dopshar-ri Gewog, Jow.

Local leaders also shared their concerns that when dollar paying tourists see regional tourists without tour guides, they are startled.

“When they come to dzong, they enter the restricted area and start taking pictures. Sometimes they even participate in our ceremonial activities. Seeing this, the tourists who are accompanied by guides are intrigued to ask questions to local authorities,” said Paro DT’s Chairperso, Tshering Dorji.

After much deliberation, the house then came to the census that the matter will discussed with the Tourism Council of Bhutan.

The same issue was highlighted during the guides meeting in Thimphu in December, 2015. Tour guides suggested the Guides Association of Bhutan to make it compulsory for the regional tourists to hire them. Like the Local leaders of Paro, they raised concerns over how regional tourists would be unaware of rules and culture of the country without guides accompanying them.

The number of regional tourists arrivals in the country is increasing, every year. They are from India, Bangladesh, and the Maldives.