CST to offer master’s degree in renewable energy

Apr 3 2017

The College of Science and Technology (CST) in Phuentshogling will offer its maiden master’s degree programme this fall. The college announced today that it will introduce Master of Engineering in Renewable Energy beginning July this year.

The announcement was made at a conference held in Thimphu today in line with its plan to introduce the master’s degree. The programme is going to be the first of its kind in the field of engineering in the country.

The coordinator of the proposed masters programme, Tshewang Lhendup said the course is being introduced based on needs analysis carried out by the college, which showed that the country is in need of experts in the field of renewable energy.

“As per the mandate of the department of renewable energy and the Alternative Renewable Energy Act, there is a need for the Royal University of Bhutan to start a centre for renewable energy.”

Tshewang Lhendup added the introduction of the programme will also help Bhutan build manpower to execute its plans and efforts to diversify energy resources. “The government has realised the need to diversify energy resources but there is a shortage of manpower in the field.”

He said the new masters degree programme will train experts including existing engineers in the government as well as private sector in the field of renewable energy both in terms of design and implementation.

The conference, organised by CST, is expected to provide a platform to explore international partnerships for the delivery of the programme. The conference will also see international and local researchers and scholars share their research findings on renewable energy over the next two days.