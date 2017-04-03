3G- Kamji’s need of the hour

Apr 3 2017

Residents in Kamji under Geling Gewog in Chhukha want 3G networks in their locality. Local leaders of the gewog had also put forth the issue in the recent Dzongkhag Tshogdu (DT) meeting.

They submitted in the house that under e-governance, most of the public services such as birth and census registrations are rendered online. Due to this, having 3G networks in their place is of utmost importance.

“Hundreds of vehicles travel via Kamji to while shuttling between Thimphu and Phuentshogling. We have central school too where internet is vital for students to learn and do research for their subjects. So, people have made earnest request for 3G network coverage here,” said the Geling Gewog’s Gup, Phub Dorji.

Other gewog officials of Geling Gewog said Kamji does have 2G network coverage but it hardly is of any use. So, they go to Phuentshogling to get the work done.

“Just to download important documents, one need to go to Phuentshogling or Gedu. If 3G is set up in the area, staff of Kamji central school and local people there can use the facility. The network will also help all the people plying along Thimphu Phuentshogling highway especially when traffic is bad during monsoon,’ said the Mangmi of Geling Gewog, Jatsho.

However, Bhutan Telecom (BT) said they will be able to fulfill the wishes of Kamji residents, if fund is available. BT officials also assured that if fund comes through, they will be able to launch 3G networks, later this year.

Kamji is some 22 kms from Phuentshogling towards Thimphu.