Meeting demand for heavy machine operators

Apr 2 2017

The Construction Development Corporation Limited (CDCL) regional office in Hesothangkha in Wangdue Phodrang has trained 23 more professional heavy earth moving operators.

Karma Tenzin, a university graduate, is one of them. He says in today’s world, a university degree does not guarantee jobs. “What you need is skills. Without skills, it’s hard to find jobs.”

This is why Karma chose to become a heavy machine operator. “I would advise other university graduates, too, to think beyond desk jobs. They should equip themselves with skills that are in high demand in the job market.”

CDCL has been training heavy earth moving operators since 2013 to address the shortage of heavy machine operators in the country. So far, three batches have been trained.

The boom in the construction sector in the country has led to a rise in the demand for heavy machine operators in the recent years. The three month training provided by CDCL has helped meet the demand. The training includes both theory and practical lessons.

Jigme Dorji, one of the trainees, said apart from learning how to operate heavy machines, the training also taught them about machines parts. “With the skills, we can now even carry out minor repairs.”

CDCL says owing to the high demand for heavy machine operators, the graduates have been able find jobs easily so far. CDCL is now training the fourth batch of trainees at its office in Lingmithang, Monggar.