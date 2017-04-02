Duenmang hot spring gets a makeover

People visiting Duenmang hot spring in Zhemgang will soon not face problem finding accommodation. A three storied guest house is under construction at the hot spring.

The guest house is being built as part of a facelift the hot spring is receiving with the help of the Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation.

The 11 unit guest house, which is nearing completion, will provide adequate accommodation to the hot spring visitors. Earlier, visitors to the Tsa-chu had to build temporary shelters.

Apart from the guest house, the hot spring ponds have been improved as well. Footpaths have also been developed from Praling to the Tsa-chu site.

The works worth over Nu 10 million is being carried out by the Zhemgang Forest Division and the Dzongkhag administration. The project is funded by Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation.

Duenmang hot spring is believed to cure joint pains, sinusitis, and headache among many illnesses. People usually visit the hot spring beginning November through March every year.