3 killed in accident

Apr 2 2017

Two men were killed on the spot in a car accident in Thrimshingla. The mishap took place Friday evening around 6. The Hilux they were travelling in went off the road.

The driver survived with injuries. He is being treated at the Monggar regional referral hospital and is reported to be in stable condition. Police say the accident could have been caused by bad weather condition.

Another man has died in a separate accident yesterday morning in Monggar. The DCM truck he was driving veered off the road in Zangdari village under Nagtshang Gewog in Monggar. The accident is thought to have been caused by mechanical failure.