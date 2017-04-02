Monggar Moenlam Chenmo begins

His Holiness is in Monggar presiding over a week long moenlam chenmo, which began today. Over a thousand devotees are attending the prayer ceremony.

The moenlam chenmo is being conducted for the well being of all sentient beings. It will conclude on Friday with His Holiness administering Tse-wang or the blessing for long life.

Yesterday, His Holiness the Je Khenpo presided over the consecration ceremony of Keydheykhar Shedra. The Shedra was constructed at a cost of Nu 70 million. It was funded by the government.

The construction began in 2000 under the command of His Holiness. Currently, there are 85 monks studying at the Shedra.