A ray of hope for water-starved Pam village

Apr 1 2017

The locals of Pam village in Trashigang who have been enduring water shortage for years have been given a ray of hope. The Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay during his recent visit to the east promised to provide the village with drinking water this year.

Water taps are everywhere in the village but most of the taps have been running dry forcing villagers to drink from unclean sources. The water scarcity grew as the village population increased over the years.

“We have been contributing money to buy water pipes to tap water from every available source. It’s so hard to live without access to safe drinking water. Forget about having water for washing, we don’t even have enough drinking water,” said Tshering Pelden, one of the villagers.

But now with a new water source already identified, it may not be long before the villagers see an end to their water woes. The new water source is located about eight kilometers away from the village.

“The villagers have endured the problem for years now. We are so relieved to know the government is finally coming to our rescue,” said Galay Wangchuk, the Tshogpa of Chazam Pam.

A team led by the Gewog engineer will survey the source on Monday. The source will benefit around 60 households of the village.



