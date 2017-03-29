Man detained for alleged murder

Police in Wangdue Phodrang arrested 33-year-old man from Uma Village in Dakar Gewog for allegedly murdering 23-year-old man. The crime took place on March 3.

According to police sources, the two were intoxicated with alcohol and heated arguments transpired between them.

After that, the suspect had stoned the victim in self-defense when the latter tried to hit him.

The victim then succumbed to injuries.

Police said the suspect had confessed to the crime. The deceased was from Dabchhaykha Village under Gase Tshogongm Gewog.

The case will now be forwarded to court.