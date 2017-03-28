Exhibition centre to market locally made products

Mar 28 2017

The local business firms will now be able to showcase locally produced products such as construction materials, handicrafts, and agro-products directly to the consumers without having to travel for marketing.

The recently constructed exhibition centre in Changzamtog, Thimphu has made this possible. Apart from showcasing the products, the centre will provide adequate information about the products before placing orders.

The Works and Human Settlement Minister Dorji Choden and Economic Affairs Minister Lekey Dorji inaugurated the centre, yesterday.

“Due to lack of awareness about the locally available products, many land up importing. So this centre will help customers to know more about our country’s products. It is also to increase export possibilities and to reduce problems with the imports,” said the economic affairs minister, Lekey Dorji.

A wide range of construction materials such as bricks, Portland cement, stone chips and agro based products (sauces, pickles, and fruit candies) are some of the products manufactured by the Bhutanese entrepreneurs.

Forty various commodities and products were on display from 30 manufacturers at the opening of the centre, yesterday.

Some of the entrepreneurs said the centre will immensely help them in marketing their products.

“My product is incense sticks and I export it mostly. But it’s expensive when I have to go abroad and do marketing all by myself. With the opening of the exhibition centre, things have become easy. People can come here and leran about my products. If they are interested to buy, they can contact me,” said an entrepreneur, Lamdon.

Like Lamdon, other entrepreneurs are full of hopes to gain a lot from the centre.

“I make pear candy, dried banana, and ginger candies but these are not popular, and I couldn’t promote them either. But now, l am hoping to export my products and reduce imports of sweets,” said an entrepreneur, Tshewang Dema.

The trade department under the economic affairs ministry constructed the centre under the Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay’s guidance. The centre was built with fund of Nu 6.85 M from the government’s coffer.