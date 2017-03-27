JICA grants Nu 319 M for medical project

Mar 27 2017

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is providing a grant aid of Nu 319 million to Bhutan for improvement of medical equipment at the national referral hospital and regional referral hospitals.

The project, which was signed between JICA and the GNH Commission today, will be implemented from 2017 through 2018.

Access to medical services particularly at the referral hospitals are expected to see further improvements with the implementation of the project.

Under the project, JICA will not only provide medical equipment, which will be provided to the referral hospitals, but also send trainers to train Bhutanese medical staff.

The grant aid will also be used to enable early diagnosis and treatment of non-communicable diseases.