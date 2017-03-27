Rabid dog bites woman in Trashigang

Mar 27 2017

A woman has been bitten by a rabid dog in Trashigang, the second case of a rabid dog attacking human in the dzongkhag this month. A cow was also bitten by another rabid dog earlier in the month.

According to the dzongkhag livestock officials five dogs tested positive for the rabies virus this month. Trashigang has witnessed a sporadic outbreak of rabies since the first case was reported in Ranjung last October prompting veterinary officials to carry out a mass anti-rabies vaccination of dogs and cats in the high risk areas.

The dzongkhag veterinary officer, Dr. Jamyang Namgyel, said a total of over three thousand dogs and cats were vaccinated.

“Some stray dogs could have been left out during the mass vaccination. We are planning to carry out another anti-rabies vaccination campaign in the high risk areas. A Robust Rapid Response team will be formed for it.”

Dogs from high risk areas will be captured and kept under observation.

Dr. Jamyang Namgyal said the outbreak is a huge concern for both public and livestock officials. Animal welfare officials are expected to visit the Dzongkhag this week.