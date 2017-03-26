First ever open 10-meter air rifle championship ends

The first ever open 10-meter air rifle championship concluded in the capital, today. A total of 16 participants, aged between 11 and 16 years participated in it.

A future Olympian in the making-Karma Lhaden Tobgay and Karma Tashi emerged triumphant in the championship. Both bagged gold medals.

They shot perfect tens in the process. But the shot to glory was not easy. Each round required intense focus and the nerve to stay ahead of other competitors.

For Karma Lhaden Tobgay, being a recipient of gold medal was truly a dream-come-true.

“It has been a wonderful experience. I am honored to receive the award. I am going to continue with shooting. My goal is to join the Olympics,” added Karma Lhaden Tobgay.

It all started a week ago, when 35 boys and 24 girls entered the elimination round. Only the top eight made it to the finals, today.

“The Open Air Rifle is the first ever open tournament that we have hosted so far. We have organised this championship with the aim to provide them the platform for the youths where they can show case their talents,” said the Coach with the Bhutan Shooting Federation, Dorji Phurba

Certificates and cash prizes were awarded to the winners and participants. The Bhutan Shooting Federation hopes to organise such shooting tournaments in future as well.