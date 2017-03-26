Bangladeshi Community marks Independence and National Day

Mar 26 2017

Bangladeshi Community celebrated its 46th Independence and National Day at the Bangladesh Embassy in the capital, today. Senior government officials were in attendance at the celebration.

The function started with hoisting of Bangladesh’s National Flag by the Bangladesh’s Ambassador to Bhutan, Jishnu Roy Choudhury.

The Ambassador, read out the Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and President, Md. Abdul Hamid’s address to the nation. The message highlighted Bangladesh’s history, economy, achievements, and challenges.

The ambassador was then presented a Tashi Khaddar, a ceremonial scarf by the Gyalpoi Zimpon, on behalf of the Royal Government of Bhutan. The day marks the country’s declaration of Independence from Pakistan on March 26, 1971.