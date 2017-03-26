Haa will get new vegetable market shed in May

Haa Dzongkhag Administration is constructing new vegetable market shed which will allow farmers and vegetable vendors to sell their produce conveniently.

The market will have four sheds and will have the capacity to accommodate some 100 vendors.

According to Haa Dzongdag, Kinzang Dorji, once construction of the market shed is complete, vendors and farmers will no longer have to brave weather adversities. The existing vegetable market lacks proper facilities.

“I went to a Sunday market and I found that there is no proper fencing. Animals, cattle, and dogs walk in. It was windy, dusty, and very muddy. So therefore the villagers could not sell whatever they produce because there was no proper place,” added the Haa Dzongdag.

He also mentioned that within the vicinity of the vegetable shed, meat shop will be built too.

“Whenever the villagers want to bring and sell their meat, they sell it in a very dusty place. Now, we will designate a separate area on the side of the Sunday market, so that all the meat can be purchased from there”.

Dzongkhag officials said the vegetable market shed will attract vendors from other places in Haa to take up commercial farming. The market shed is being constructed with fund of Nu 3.5 M from the dzongkhag development grant.