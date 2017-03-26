House owner fined for violating Tenancy Act

The Dispute Settlement Committee of Samdrup Jongkhar Thromde fined a house owner for violating the Tenancy Act of Bhutan 2015, on Friday.

The Committee received an unlawful eviction complaint from one of the tenants.

The Tenancy Act states that the owner can have the right to evict the tenant if:rent has owed in respect of the rental unit for two preceding months, the tenant refuses to vacate the rental unit after the expiry or termination of the tenancy, the tenant does not comply with the terms and conditions of the agreement or the provisions of the act, and the tenant creates nuisance to other tenants or carries out any dangerous activity.

But the thromde dispute settlement committee learned that none of aforementioned provisions was violated by the tenant.

The committee also found out that the house owner has asked the tenant to vacate the house without any reasonable justification. The committee therefore imposed a fine of Nu 8,250 on the owner.

According to the Tenancy Act, for unlawful eviction, the owner will be liable for a fine equivalent to one month rental charges. And the person ousted has the right to be reinstated in the rental apartment.

However, if the house owner is not content with decision of the committee, the law gives the owner right to appeal to the court of justice within 10 working days.

Samdrup Jongkhar Thromde’s dispute settlement committee was formed, last year and so far, it has received only three complaints.