Astrologers caution people to be careful of fire

Mar 26 2017

Astrologers of Pangrizampa, in Thimphu are cautioning people to be extra careful with the increase in the number of fire incidences in the country.

This year is fire female bird year and according to astrological calendar, this year will see major fire incidents in the country as the year’s element is fire. The recent incident was in Nganglam in Pema Gatshel where fire gutted nine shops in the early morning of March 20. The cause of the fire is not known.

Astrologers added since many people heavily depend on electricity for cooking and other indoor activities; risk of fire outbreak is high. Thus,they said people must avoid those potential dangers.

Astronomers also said people should be more careful, particularly during winter. They recommended offerings to deities of the four natural elements, Guru Rinpoche, and Zhabdrung. Also recommended conducting rituals such as Jana Chidoe to prevent fire disasters.