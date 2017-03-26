Farm shop in Korphu benefits villagers

The recently opened farm shop in Korphu Gewog in Trongsa is fulfilling shopping binges of villagers and civil servants in the gewog.

Now, they no longer have to travel further from their gewog to buy necessary household items.

That is why; villagers and public servants consider the farm shop as a blessing. From seeds to farm tools to grocery products, the shop caters to all basic needs of its customers.

Located near the gewog administration office, the farm shop, on an average, attracts over a dozen costumers, daily. They visit the farm shop as early as 7:30 in the morning. Locals said the price of commodities in the farm shop is way cheaper than other shops in the gewog.

“Compared to local shops here, there is a vast difference in price of goods. Even if we compare the prices with that of shops in Gelephu, it’s higher by just a ngultrum or two. We get all the items we need from one shop including farm tools. It is very convenient,” said a farmer, Chimmi Dorji.

The sales executive of the farm shop, Sangay Wangmo said, costumers often come at odd hours to buy things. But without any hesitation, she attends to their needs as she lives near the farm shop.

The farm shop was opened in January this year and within brief time; it has sold products worth over Nu 300,000.