Thimphu Thromde’s water crunch to solve by end of 2018

Mar 25 2017

Thimphu Thromde expects to end the water shortage problem in the city by end of next year. It started working on laying of pipelines for the Center Water Supply Scheme since yesterday.

The ground breaking ceremony of the pipeline works was held yesterday which was attended by the finance minister, Namgay Dorji.

The water will be sourced from Dodena in North Thimphu. As part of the scheme, water reservoirs will be constructed at Taba, Samtenling, Pamtsho, and Langjophakha.

The tank, together, will have a capacity to cater water to 80,000 people.

“It is a project that will cater 10 million liter water daily. We intend to solve the problem of water shortage in Thimphu with completion of this project,” said Thimphu Thrompon, Kinlay Dorjee.

The Center Water Supply Scheme is being funded by the World Bank, worth Nu 22.9 M.