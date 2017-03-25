Her Majesty the Queen Mother inaugurates girls’ hostel of Wangsel Institute

Mar 25 2017

Her Majesty the Queen Mother Tshering Pem Wangchuck graced the inaugural ceremony of a girls’ hostel of Wangsel Institute for hearing impaired children in Paro, this morning.

The hostel was constructed with support from Pro Bhutan Germany, a private German philanthropic association.

The two-storey building which also includes matron’s quarter, will be able to accommodate around 20 – 25 girls. This will help address the space crunch in the existing girls’ hostel.

“The new hostel built with support from Pro Bhutan Germany will not only help decongest the existing girls’ hostel but also create space for further intake,” said the Principal of Wangsel Institute for hearing-impaired children, Dechen Tshering.

The Pro Bhutan Germany contributed fund of Nu 11 M for the structure. It also had its hand in planning and building the structure.

The inaugural also marked the 25 years of cooperation between the association and the Royal Government of Bhutan. So far, Pro Bhutan Germany with the help of private donors and partners in Germany has provided assistance worth over Nu 300 M. The assistance was mostly in areas of infrastructure development.