Thimphu roads and drains to be cleaned by sweeping machine

Mar 24 2017

Roads and drains in Thimphu city will be now cleaned by a sweeping machine. The road sweeping machine, the first of its kind to be introduced in the country, can sweep 10 kilometres of road in an hour.

Thimphu Thromde bought the road sweeping machine at a cost of Nu 6.5 million. Launching the mechanised sweeper yesterday, Thimphu Thrompon Kinlay Dorjee said with the city expanding rapidly, the machine will be more efficient than deploying cleaners.

He said the deployment of the sweeping machine could sometimes cause traffic squeezes and urged city residents to cooperate with the Thromde in its efforts to make the city cleaner.

Thrompon said efforts will be made to ensure the machine is deployed in the city at a time when there is not so much traffic. Thimphu Thromde plans to bring in another sweeping machine very soon.