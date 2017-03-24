Samcholing school buildings develop cracks

Samcholing Middle Secondary School in Trongsa is worried after cracks were noticed on the walls and floors of its hostel and buildings including staff quarters.

The school suspects the cracks could have been caused by the blasting works being carried out at the headrace tunnel of Mangdechhu hydroelectric project.

The cracks, according to some teachers and students, appeared after unusual vibrations caused by the blasting works started to shake the school buildings at night.

Kuenzang, one of the teachers who live in staff quarter said initially they mistook it for an earthquake when their house started shaking. “It was only later that we realized it was not earthquake. The houses usually shake past midnight. Slowly, cracks started appearing on the staff quarter, which deepened day by day.”

Fearing for the safety of students and teachers, the school has written to Dragten Gewog authorities seeking intervention. The Gewog says it has forwarded the letter to the Dzongkhag authorities.