Chilblains outbreak in Dramedtse Central School

Mar 23 2017

An outbreak of Chilblains has been reported in Drametse Central School in Monggar. Around 79 students are suffering from this disease. Most of them are class nine students.

A chilblain is a condition caused by exposure of body parts, especially hands and feet, to cold temperatures.

Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay met with the infected students and comforted them to not to worry and be panic-stricken about the disease as it is non-communicable.

“I came here to see the central school and to meet the students and those suffering from chilblains. You should not worry, as chilblains are non-communicable disease. Doctor said it is caused by exposing body to cold temperatures and rapid warming of your cold body when you do not wear gloves, shoes and clothes,” added the Prime Minister.

A medical specialist with Monggar Regional Referral Hospital said Chilblains can be prevented by keeping body parts warm and moisturised.

She added that there is no specific treatment for the disease but students must seek medical advice if there are signs of secondary infection such as ulcers, wounds, and pus discharge.

Dramedtse Basic Health Unit and Monggar Regional Referral Hospital have been providing medical services to those infected students. Chilblain outbreak has also been reported in other schools but situation in most schools are now under control.