Capital’s police on lookout for prime suspect

Mar 23 2017

Police are looking for a prime suspect, alleged to have been involved in a series of auto-stripping cases in the capital.

The prime suspect, 35-year-old driver from Bongo Gewog in Chhukha has been missing following arrest of his aide who is 42-year-old taxi driver, last month.

Police shared that the main suspect is repeated offender and if caught, many cases of auto-stripping will be resolved.

Police have also announced to reward anyone who will provide reliable information about the suspect’s whereabouts.

Some 41 auto stripping cases were reported to the police from beginning of this year until now. Till date, 60 percent of the cases has been solved and stolen vehicle parts have also been recovered.

Police officials said vehicles parked elsewhere in open spaces due to lack of parking areas and keeping valuable items in the cars encourage miscreants to commit wrongdoings.