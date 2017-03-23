Two apprehended for alleged drug trafficking

Police in the capital arrested two men for alleged drug traffic trafficking case at Dechhenchhoeling, on March 16. Police arrested them after receiving information about it.

The two suspects were in possession of 700 pieces of controlled pharmaceutical substances and dried marijuana leaves. One suspect is mechanic by profession while other is jobless.

Police said despite stringent laws, people are still involved in illicit drug trafficking cases.

According to Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances and Substance Abuse Act of 2015, a person possessing seven grams and above is charged for illicit trafficking of cannabis and its derivatives.