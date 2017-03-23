Je Khenpo presides over Moenlam Chenmo in Pema Gatshel

Mar 23 2017

His Holiness the Je Khenpo is presiding over the annual Moenlam Chenmo or the Great Prayer Ceremony in Pema Gatshel, which began today.

Monks from Pema Gatshel and Samdrup Jongkhar rabdeys are reciting the prayers. Thousands of devotees from eleven gewogs in Pema Gatshel have congregated at the religious ceremony.

The three day Moenlam Chenmo will end on Sunday with His Holiness administering blessing to the devotees. This is the seventh Moelam Chenmo hosted by Pema Gatshel Dzongkhag Administration.