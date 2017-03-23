Gedu’s urban woes

Like many other thromdes in the country, Gedu under Chhukha also lacks some urban amenities such as proper road and parking spaces.

Laptsakha and Gedu Zero are two towns that fall under Gedu Thromde. Roads in these two towns were constructed in 2013 but currently, they are in bad condition.

Some parts of roads are riddled with potholes. The Thromde Representative of Gedu, Pala Dorji said they would be indebted to the government if roads are repaired again.

According to the Chhukha Dzongkhag officials, the quality of roads is deteriorated mainly due to poor climatic condition-fog and rain.

However, local authorities said a budget of Nu 1.5 M has been arranged to repair the roads in the next financial year, which starts this July.

Apart from road woes, residents in Laptsakha and Gedu Zero are also plagued with lack of parking areas.

That is why it is a common sight to see vehicles parked along the highway and shops.

“Private vehicles as well as taxis are facing difficulty regarding the parking. There are many inconveniences if we park the vehicles along the national highway. It will be convenient if government could make a parking area each in Gedu Zero and Laptsakha,” said the Gedu’s Thromde Representative, Pala Dorji.

But there seems to be no prompt solution to address the parking issue as there are no vacant communal spaces to develop parking lots. Laptshakha and Gedu Zero throms have a population of over 500 residents.