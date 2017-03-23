Dragon Boys prep up in Thailand to face Oman

Bhutan’s national football team is training in Thailand, ahead of their AFC Asian Cup qualification match against Oman at the end of this month.

Two friendly practice matches will also be held against a local club in Thailand.

Led by German head coach, Torsten Frank Spittler, the young Bhutanese team is prepping up to face the Oman side, ranked 55 places above Bhutan in the latest FIFA ranking.

Dragon Boys are in Bangkok for two weeks to get acclimatized to warm weather conditions. Temperatures at this time of the year in Oman are expected to hit 30 degree Celsius.

Karma Shedrup Tshering will captain the side against Oman, which features the likes of Chencho Gyeltshen, Tshering Dorji and goal keeper Hari Gurung. Also featuring in the side is 19-year-old Yeshey Dorji, a graduate from the under-nineteen’s.

Oman and Bhutan are placed in group D along with the Maldives and Palestine.

In the first friendly match played against Chonburi football club, on Tuesday, Bhutan lost the game with 3 goals to 1. Chencho Gyeltshen netted Bhutan’s solitary goal. Another friendly match will be played against Chonburi FC before the team heads for Oman on March 26.