Government to decide on Doksum house design plea

Mar 22 2017

The plot owners of new Doksum town in Trashi Yangtse who wants a change in the housing design approved for the town will soon find out whether or not the government would grant their wish.

Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay who met the plot owners during his recent visit to Trashi Yangste said the government will come up with its decision on the matter in a week’s time.

There are 40 commercial and 150 residential plot owners in Doksum town. The plot owners, both residential and commercial, have not been happy with the two storied house design approved for the town.

It’s been a while now since they have been seeking a change in the design. The main change they want is that they would like to be permitted to build a godown or warehouse behind the shops.

Meeting the plot owners, the prime minister said the design that they want will entail huge cost since it will require a strong foundation work.

However, he said he will direct the agriculture and forest minister with whom the plot owners have already raised the issue to carry out the follow up works promptly.

Lyonchhen also told the plot owners about the business opportunities awaiting them with the coming up of the Kholongchhu Hydro Energy Limited.

“By the end of this year, the 600 megawatt hydro project would need to rent around 200 housing units. The project has been instructed not to construct housing on their own for the benefit of the people in new Doksum town,” said the prime minister. He, therefore, urged the plot owners to begin the constructions at the earliest.

It’s been more than three years now since Doksum relocated to the new township but no tangible progress is visible at the moment.